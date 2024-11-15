Renegade comedian Youngmi Mayer's frank new memoir is a blitzkrieg to the genre

'I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying' details a biracial life on the margins, with humor as salving grace

Book cover of &#039;I&#039;m Laughing Because I&#039;m Crying&#039; By Youngmi Mayer
'The book is her life story, flushed out in painful detail'
(Image credit: Hachette)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By
published

Raunchy, tender, hilarious: The comedian Youngmi Mayer's debut book, "I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying," a memoir about her growing up biracial in Korea and Saipan (a United States island territory in the western Pacific), published on November 12. Her fans are beside themselves. If the world is just, that fanbase is about to balloon.

Mayer is both an analog and digital performer. She does standup comedy gigs and hosts comedy nights in her homebase of New York; her TikToks have spurred more than 31 million likes, and her profile has more than 500,000 followers. Born to a Korean mother and American father, Mayer's "inimitable brand of messy biracial single-mom humor is something your most plugged-in Asian friends would describe, admiringly, as pure diasporic chaos," said Delia Cai in Elle.

@youngmimayer

reposting the hits to remind you my book comes out on 11/12!!! pre-order now!!! link in bio

♬ original sound - youngmi
@youngmimayer

😩😩😩😩

♬ original sound - youngmi
