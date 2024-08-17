Nasa's astronauts: stranded in space

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's eight-day trip to the ISS has now stretched into weeks amid concerns over their Starliner spacecraft

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore taking questions during a media briefing in March, before they embarked on their trip to the ISS
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore taking questions during a media briefing in March, before they embarked on their trip to the ISS
(Image credit: Kirk Sides / Houston Chronicle / Getty Images)
"We've all been there," said Richard Hollingham on BBC Future: stuck on a broken-down train or stranded in an airport after a cancelled flight, unsure when we'll get home. Spare a thought, then, for Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. In June, the pair arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) with limited luggage for what was supposed to be a fleeting eight-day visit. But the spacecraft that took them there – Boeing's new Starliner – suffered helium leaks and thruster problems before docking, raising doubts about its safety for the return flight.

If Nasa can confidently establish that the issues are fixed, the two astronauts may yet be able to return in the craft. If not, the Starliner will fly back empty, and Williams and Wilmore will have to remain on the ISS until they can hitch a ride with other returning astronauts on a SpaceX spacecraft – in February 2025.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

