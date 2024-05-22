The long journey to becoming an astronaut

Soaring into space remains a dream of children and adults alike – but how do you become an astronaut?

Astronaut Rosemary Coogan
Rosemary Coogan became the UK's third astronaut after graduating from basic training last month
(Image credit: Ina Fassbender / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Becoming an astronaut is a dream for many people – two-thirds of British children want to work in space, according to a study of 2,000 UK youngsters last summer. 

That dream became a reality for Rosemary Coogan, who finally got her "astronaut wings" last month, said the Daily Mail. The astrophysicist from Belfast, Northern Ireland, has become the UK's third-ever astronaut, following in the footsteps of Helen Sharman and Tim Peake.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Space Nasa Space Travel International Space Station
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸