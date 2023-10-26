The UK's burgeoning space ambitions

Four British astronauts could soon be blasting off into space on the first UK-led mission of its kind.

A deal has been reached between US company Axiom Space and the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to make the mission happen, though no destination or crew has been confirmed yet.

Houston-based Axiom has previously sent astronauts into orbit and to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX rockets belonging to Elon Musk. And it is currently working on developing “the first-ever commercial space station”, said Sky News.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The mooted British mission could see the astronauts spend “two weeks in orbit to carry out scientific experiments and participate in educational activities” on the commercial flight supported by the European Space Agency (Esa). If the mission is to visit the ISS then Nasa "would insist on certain conditions", which would include having a "seasoned astronaut" on board, wrote Jonathan Amos for the BBC.

Major Tim Peake, one of only two British astronauts in history and the last to visit the ISS in 2015, is reportedly ready to "come out of retirement" to lead the mission, said Sarah Knapton in The Telegraph.

Why is the mission so significant?

For the UK, it represents a new milestone as it looks to gain a greater foothold in the space sector. It will be the first time Britain "has carried out an independent mission" and it will be "supported by Esa", wrote Knapton, though details remain vague.

The UKSA has invited "universities, research institutions and private companies" to submit "ideas for experiments and technology projects" that could take place on the mission. Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of UKSA, said the mission would "inspire millions" to get involved in space exploration.

Axiom could organise its own mission independently, but the "backing of the [UK] agency gives the project further assurance", said the BBC's Amos, and helps the company's flights "move beyond just billionaires and government funds".

Esa has also established strong links with Axiom, with European nations viewing it as "a way to get more of their citizens into orbit".

What are the UK's ambitions in space?

Earlier this year UKSA set out its "roadmap" for the development of UK space exploration over the next 10 years, with the aim of becoming "a partner of choice for future space exploration missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond".

The roadmap's key aim is to "fortify the UK's position in the growing global space economy", which is predicted to be worth a "staggering $1 trillion by 2040", said the UK Defence Journal. The UKSA roadmap emphasises the importance of the development of artificial intelligence to reduce "reliance on continuous human control", particularly when "venturing far from Earth", where "autonomous navigation becomes pivotal".

Despite the UK's relative lack of involvement in manned missions to space in the past, the industry is now "doing things that, until recently, you would be forgiven for thinking were science fiction", wrote Martina Blake, from UKSA, for Politics Home. That includes things like the "750 UK-licensed satellites" that orbit Earth and support an "incredible range of activity vital to our daily lives and our economy", as well as the UK's first potential vertical rocket launch at the SaxaVord spaceport in Shetland. The space sector is a "generator of high-skilled jobs", Blake added, and brings significant benefits "to people and businesses on Earth".

What is the government doing?

The UK government says it is "committed to supporting the development of a dynamic UK spaceflight sector".

Earlier this year, however, it received criticism from the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, which said it had a "disjointed approach" to its space policy and that it needed to "translate high-level ambitions into practical plans".

The committee also "expressed concern about the licensing delays" that led to the postponement of the Virgin Orbit launch, though it concluded that there was "no evidence that the regulatory system contributed" to its eventual failure, said The Independent.

The Virgin Orbit rocket, which launched from Cornwall in January, did not reach orbit and the satellites it was carrying were lost and destroyed. The company ceased operations in May.