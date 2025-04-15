Katy Perry, Gayle King visit space on Bezos rocket

What happened

Blue Origin, the spaceflight company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, sent six well-known women into lower orbit Monday, billing the 11-minute journey as the "first all-woman spaceflight" since Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's 1963 three-day solo mission in space. The six passengers included pop star Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King and Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who handpicked the roster.

