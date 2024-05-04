Tall tales: astronauts could run Wall of Death to keep fit in space

Loop-the-loop

It's essential that astronauts are fit and healthy before they are sent into space – but how do they keep up their exercise routine when they get there? A novel new approach may provide the answer. Researchers have found that running laps of a "Wall of Death" – a wooden cylinder more typically used for motorbike stunts – in lunar gravity conditions would allow astronauts to prevent muscle wastage. "I'm amazed that nobody had the idea before," said Professor of Physiology Alberto Minetti of the University of Milan.

Fake care pretty sick

Staff at a health clinic in regional Australia pretended to be patients in order to make the centre look busier during a ministerial visit, an investigation by Victoria's health department has found. Some employees at the Colac Area Health Urgent Care Centre sat in the waiting room while another lay on a trolley as state Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas looked around last August. A further member of staff even arrived by ambulance and was triaged despite requiring no medical assistance. The employees were found to have gone along with the ruse because they believed it was "expected of them", and so will not face disciplinary action, investigators said.

Surprise delivery

Amazon workers in California were astonished to find a cat alive and well after it was discovered inside a recently returned parcel. The feline, called Galena, had seemingly jumped into the oversized box when her owners packaged it up and posted it from their home in Utah. She survived six days without food or water before being found. Galena was checked over by a vet before being reunited with her owners.