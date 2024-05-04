Tall tales: astronauts could run Wall of Death to keep fit in space
The Week's round-up of the latest odd news
Loop-the-loop
It's essential that astronauts are fit and healthy before they are sent into space – but how do they keep up their exercise routine when they get there? A novel new approach may provide the answer. Researchers have found that running laps of a "Wall of Death" – a wooden cylinder more typically used for motorbike stunts – in lunar gravity conditions would allow astronauts to prevent muscle wastage. "I'm amazed that nobody had the idea before," said Professor of Physiology Alberto Minetti of the University of Milan.
Fake care pretty sick
Staff at a health clinic in regional Australia pretended to be patients in order to make the centre look busier during a ministerial visit, an investigation by Victoria's health department has found. Some employees at the Colac Area Health Urgent Care Centre sat in the waiting room while another lay on a trolley as state Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas looked around last August. A further member of staff even arrived by ambulance and was triaged despite requiring no medical assistance. The employees were found to have gone along with the ruse because they believed it was "expected of them", and so will not face disciplinary action, investigators said.
Surprise delivery
Amazon workers in California were astonished to find a cat alive and well after it was discovered inside a recently returned parcel. The feline, called Galena, had seemingly jumped into the oversized box when her owners packaged it up and posted it from their home in Utah. She survived six days without food or water before being found. Galena was checked over by a vet before being reunited with her owners.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.
-
5 high-caliber cartoons about Kristi Noem shooting her puppy
Cartoons Artists take on the rainbow bridge, a farm upstate, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why is the world running low on blood?
Podcast Scientists believe universal donor blood is within reach – plus, the row over an immersive D-Day simulation, and an Ozempic faux pas
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rishi Sunak's asylum spat with Ireland explained
In Depth Irish government plans to override court ruling that the UK is unsafe for asylum seekers
By The Week UK Published
-
What is NASA working on?
In Depth A running list of the space agency's most exciting developments
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
14 recent scientific breakthroughs
In Depth From photos of the infant universe to an energy advancement that could save the planet
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The hunt for Planet Nine
Under The Radar Researchers seeking the elusive Earth-like planet beyond Neptune are narrowing down their search
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Winchcombe meteorite: space rock may reveal how water came to Earth
The Explainer New analysis of its violent journey confirms scientific theories on the origin of our planet's H2O
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Why the Moon is getting a new time zone
The Explainer The creation of 'coordinated lunar time' is part of Nasa's mission to establish a long-term presence on Earth's only natural satellite
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
We're in the golden age of space exploration
In depth To infinity and beyond!
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
All the major moon landings so far
The Explainer One giant leap for mankind
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Jupiter's Europa has less oxygen than hoped
speed read Scientists say this makes it less likely that Jupiter's moon harbors life
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published