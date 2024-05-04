Tall tales: astronauts could run Wall of Death to keep fit in space

A motorcyclist completes a Wall of Death
Loop-the-loop

It's essential that astronauts are fit and healthy before they are sent into space – but how do they keep up their exercise routine when they get there? A novel new approach may provide the answer. Researchers have found that running laps of a "Wall of Death" – a wooden cylinder more typically used for motorbike stunts – in lunar gravity conditions would allow astronauts to prevent muscle wastage. "I'm amazed that nobody had the idea before," said Professor of Physiology Alberto Minetti of the University of Milan.

Tall Tales Odd News Space
