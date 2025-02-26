The shape of Earth's core is changing
Mysteries remain at the center of the planet
Scientists have uncovered new information about the Earth's core: it may not be completely solid. Instead, it may be more malleable than expected, and has changed shape in recent years. These findings could lead to a better understanding of the inner workings of our planet and how life here will evolve over time.
'Almost science fiction'
The Earth is made up of different layers. The outermost layer is the crust, which is where we stand. The next layer is the mantle, which makes up most of Earth's volume and is composed of dense, semi-solid rock. Then there is the outer core, made of liquid metal, and the inner core, a solid ball of metal. At least, that is what we thought.
New research published in the journal Nature Geoscience found that the core's shape has shifted in the past 20 years. Scientists say the shape change is happening where the solid inner core meets the molten outer core. "The molten outer core is widely known to be turbulent, but its turbulence had not been observed to disrupt its neighbor the inner core on a human timescale," John Vidale, a professor and earth scientist at the University of Southern California, as well as the principal investigator of the study, said in a statement. "What we're observing in this study for the first time is likely the outer core disturbing the inner core."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
These findings come after researchers studied seismic waveform data from 121 repeating earthquakes between 1991 and 2024 across 42 different locations near the South Sandwich Islands, north of Antarctica. "As I was analyzing multiple decades' worth of seismograms, one dataset of seismic waves curiously stood out from the rest," Vidale said. "Later on, I'd realize I was staring at evidence the inner core is not solid." Further, the data showed that the inner core had been moving around and not behaving like a solid ball of metal. Visualizing what is happening at the inner core is "almost science fiction," Vidale said to CNN, because it is "so different from our day-to-day lives, with different timescales, different materials and incredible forces."
'A new perspective'
Earth's core has been a growing topic of interest. It is responsible for the planet's magnetic field, which protects life from the sun's radiation. Despite its importance, there is still much that scientists do not know about the center of the Earth. A 2024 study, for example, found that the rotation of Earth's core had slowed down. But this new study "introduces a new perspective — non-rotational changes — adding another dimension to the discussion," Dr. Yoshi Miyazaki, an associate professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Rutgers University, said to CNN. The structural and rotational changes of the core may have even "minutely altered the length of a day," USC Today said.
The new research presents a unique opportunity to witness changes to Earth on a smaller timescale. "Earth evolves on a geological timescale, so observing changes on an annual timescale is always intriguing, as it enhances our understanding of inner core dynamics," said Miyazaki.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
6 thought-provoking library exhibitions around the US
The Week Recommends Libraries are for more than just checking out books
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: February 26, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: February 26, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
How worried should we be about asteroids?
Today's Big Question Odds of asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting Earth have fluctuated wildly this week
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Earth's mini-moon was the moon all along
Under the radar More lunar rocks are likely floating in space
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Africa is going through a massive breakup thanks to an impending continental separation
Under the Radar Landmasses are not as stable as they seem
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The moon has been listed as a threatened historic site
Under the radar Human influence has extended to space
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
What is the future of the International Space Station?
In the Spotlight A fiery retirement, launching the era of private space stations
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Scientists want to create an AI virtual cell
Under the radar Generative AI could advance medical research
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The sweet smell of excess: how fatbergs make perfume
Under The Radar Scientists are turning the horror blobs of the sewer into fragrant scents
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Luck be an evolutionary lady tonight
Under the Radar Evolutionary change is sometimes as simply and unpredictable as a roll of the dice
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published