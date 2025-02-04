Earth's mini-moon was the moon all along

Asteroid 2024 PT5 is a piece of the Earth's satellite after all

Photo collage of the Moon with a chunk missing out of it, floating in space. An arrow points to it.
More lunar rocks are likely floating in space
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Asteroid 2024 PT5, which almost became a temporary mini-moon to Earth, was recently found to be a broken-off part of the moon itself. This discovery has led scientists to believe there are many more lunar-sourced space rocks waiting to be discovered. Studying these could provide new insight into the moon and its composition.

A moon of Earth's own

