Earth may be gaining a temporary moon

A planetary plus-one

Moon in night sky
A temporary moon is going to join Earth's orbit for two months
(Image credit: Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Starting in late September, Earth is going to have a second moon for two brief months, as a small asteroid piece will be incorporated into the planet's orbit before heading back into outer space. Experts often monitor objects flying near Earth for potential threats; but they are also of great interest to scientists, since these space particles could become a valuable resource in the future.

A moon for a moment

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Space Rocks Space Moon
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸