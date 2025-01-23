The moon has been listed as a threatened historic site

Human influence has extended to space

The moon's artifacts are at risk from human space travel
The moon is now considered a threatened heritage site, alongside 24 other earthly sites, because the lunar surface holds a significant number of artifacts with the potential to be destroyed amid newer moon missions. In order to protect our celestial satellite in the future, countries will have to work together in governing space flight.

A lunar legacy

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

