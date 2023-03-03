What's at the center of the Earth?

New research sheds light on the Earth's "innermost inner core," offering new insight into the formation of the planet and its magnetic field.

Like an onion, the Earth has layers. The scientific community knows about four such layers: The outer crust is the thinnest layer, and it is where we live. Below that is the thick mantle, which makes up 84 percent of Earth's volume and acts as a transition zone between the outside and inside of the planet. Deeper down are the outer core, which is made up of liquified metals including iron and nickel, and the inner core, which is the center-most layer made up of a number of metals. The inner core is dense and solid.

The new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, finds there is a fifth layer, deemed the "innermost inner core," and that it is a solid ball made up of mostly iron, reports CNN. "The monumental finding" could unlock "some of the oldest mysteries about our planet," the news site says.

How was the fifth layer discovered?

Researchers had long suspected the Earth had another layer at its core, but because its composition is so similar to the layer surrounding it, the innermost inner core was hard to spot. "The transition from the innermost (solid) ball to the outer shell of the inner core (also solid shell) seems rather gradational than sharp," explains study coauthor Dr. Thanh-Son Phạm.

Because scientists can't actually see the center of the Earth, they used data from seismic waves created by earthquakes to analyze its composition. "They found the innermost inner core changed the speed of those waves in a different way than the layer above it, the center core's outer shell," CNN says.