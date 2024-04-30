Costa Rica's renewable energy success could be under threat

Central American nation generates nearly all its electricity from renewable sources but climate change is bringing huge challenges

Photo collage of wind turbines, an anemometer, Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica, the outline of Costa Rica and a graphic stamp of an umbrella with raindrops.
Most of Costa Rica's electricity is generated by hydropower, thanks to the tropical country's heavy rainfall and natural topography
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

For nearly a decade, Costa Rica has generated 99% of its electricity from renewable sources of energy.

In 2015, the Central American nation "made global headlines" when it generated 100% of its electricity from renewable energy for 75 days in a row, said The Verge. "For comparison, the US generates just over 20% of its electricity from renewable sources." 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

