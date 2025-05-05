Scientists have discovered bacteria that can conduct electricity

The new species is sparking hope for environmental efforts

Photo collage of gloved hands holding a Petri dish, with an array of cable cross-sections in the dish.
Ca. Electrothrix yaqonensis is a 'bioelectric bacteria on steroids'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A recently discovered species of bacteria is lighting up the scientific space. The organism is capable of conducting electricity effectively, almost like a cable wire. The bacteria could be used in the field of bioelectrics and also has the potential to help clean up pollution.

A shocking discovery

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸