Scientists have discovered bacteria that can conduct electricity

A recently discovered species of bacteria is lighting up the scientific space. The organism is capable of conducting electricity effectively, almost like a cable wire. The bacteria could be used in the field of bioelectrics and also has the potential to help clean up pollution.

A shocking discovery

A new species of bacteria has the ability to act as electric wiring, according to a study published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology . Ca. Electrothrix yaqonensis is a cable bacteria, meaning it is "built from rod-shaped cells attached end to end," said Popular Mechanics . The bacteria's electrical conductivity is an unusual trait and is likely an "adaptation that optimizes their metabolic processes in the sediment environments in which they live," said a press statement about the study.

While Ca. Electrothrix yaqonensis are not the only bacteria able to conduct electricity, they are considered "bioelectric bacteria on steroids," said Popular Mechanics. The species "stands out from all other described cable bacteria species in terms of its metabolic potential," Cheng Li, a postdoctoral researcher at Oregon State University and co-author of the study, said in the press statement. They have "distinctive structural features, including pronounced surface ridges, up to three times wider than those seen in other species, that house highly conductive fibers made of unique, nickel-based molecules."

Specifically, the species is "transferring electrons along its body," and "shuttling charges through sediments in its environment," said BGR . The species also contains genes and metabolic pathways that are a mix of two different bacterial genera. "This new species seems to be a bridge, an early branch within the Ca. Electrothrix clade, which suggests it could provide new insights into how these bacteria evolved and how they might function in different environments," Li said.

A spark of inspiration

Ca. Electrothrix yaqonensis could be "ushering in a new era of bioelectronic devices for use in medicine, industry, food safety and environmental monitoring and cleanup," said the press release. "These bacteria can transfer electrons to clean up pollutants, so they could be used to remove harmful substances from sediments," said Li. This may be especially beneficial as remediation — defined as the act of reversing or stopping environmental damage — "can be one of the most time-consuming and costly aspects of infrastructure projects," said Popular Mechanics. "Particularly if a former brownfield site hopes to be reclaimed as a park or another public space." Using bacteria to clean up soil is a sustainable form of remediation because they are "made of proteins and self-replicating cells," said BGR.

The applications of this bacteria go beyond pollution cleanup. Its discovery "expands our understanding of the genetic and morphological diversity of cable bacteria," said the study. The bacteria's nickel proteins can also "serve as a model for developing new materials in clean energy or sensor technology," said BGR. "Combined with other advancements in generating electricity — like with the Earth's rotation or by capturing energy from falling rain — this discovery could help power a new generation of renewable energy."