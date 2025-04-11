How does the Clean Air Act work?

The law makes the air healthier. Will what we breathe stay that way?

profile shot of a smoke stack emitting oodles of smoke into a dusty-blue sky
The Clean Air Act was passed in 1970
(Image credit: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

During the early 1970s, the air in many American cities was … brown. Pollution muddied clear skies and sickened people across the country. The Clean Air Act helped change that. But the law's future is cloudy.

The Nixon-era law is "under attack," said The American Prospect. The Clean Air Act (CAA) passed in 1970, enshrining the "right of Americans to breathable air" and empowering the newly created Environmental Protection Agency to regulate pollutants. Industry lawsuits have always threatened to undermine the legislation's effectiveness, and those efforts are multiplying. Moves by Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration could also weaken the CAA and the "clean air that we now take for granted."

