Sodium batteries could make electric flight viable

Low-cost fuel cell has far higher energy density than electric car batteries and produces chemical by-product that could absorb CO2 from the atmosphere

Photo collage of a row of batteries, vintage illustrations of planes, and the periodic table symbol for sodium
Conventional batteries need to be recharged but the sodium-air fuel cell just needs to be refuelled with sodium
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Zero-emissions air travel may be one step closer after scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology unveiled a new type of sodium fuel cell that could one day make electric-powered flight viable.

'Environmental benefits at no cost'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸