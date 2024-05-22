Dune: Prophecy – sci-fi series returns with prequel about Bene Gesserit

Two Harkonnen sisters will be played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams

A scene from the new trailer for Dune: Prophecy
A scene from the new trailer for Dune: Prophecy
(Image credit: Max / YouTube)
By
published

"Dune: Part Two" is the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far, but fans of the sci-fi epic will have to wait years for the "much-prophecied Part Three".

Fear not, said Empire, a six-part television series is coming this autumn, set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Muad'Dib Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet in the films. "There might not be any sandworms or Spice shenanigans here, but 'Dune: Prophecy' looks set to satiate those hooked on the recent big-screen adaptations."



Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK
