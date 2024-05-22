Dune: Prophecy – sci-fi series returns with prequel about Bene Gesserit

"Dune: Part Two" is the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far, but fans of the sci-fi epic will have to wait years for the "much-prophecied Part Three".

Fear not, said Empire, a six-part television series is coming this autumn, set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Muad'Dib Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet in the films. "There might not be any sandworms or Spice shenanigans here, but 'Dune: Prophecy' looks set to satiate those hooked on the recent big-screen adaptations."

What will Dune: Prophecy be about?

The prequel will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a sisterhood of women who use their mystical powers and rituals to influence the noble houses of Dune's feudal interstellar universe.

While the films are based on Frank Herbert's books, the TV show is "based in part" on the 2012 novel "Sisterhood of Dune", written by his son, Brian Herbert, and co-author Kevin J. Anderson, said Den of Geek.

The first trailer, out last week, shows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen, members of the Sisterhood of Rossak. A "century-long war between humans and AI" has been won. Victory re-established "the primacy of humanity, outlawed computers, and made technology an object of suspicion", said the site. In the absence of computers, humans evolved, with some becoming mental computers or "Mentats", people who could do complex calculations in their heads.

It is an "origin story for why everything is", from the Bene Gesserit to Spice and the shape of the future universe. "'Dune: Prophecy' will not only further enrich the hit movies, but also depict humanity embracing religion in the absence of technology."

Who will star?

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams play the two Harkonnen sisters. The trailer shows the pair "sneaking around corners amongst glimpses of sword master Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason) and the Fremen Mikaela (Shalom Brune-Franklin)", said Den of Geek.

And Mark Strong plays Emperor Salvador Corrino, whose house is key to the birth of the Bene Gesserit.

Who is directing?

Dune's "road to television has not been an easy one, with the streaming series going through major changes since its announcement, both in terms of creative talent and the actors involved", said Screen Rant.

Unlike the films, it will not be directed by Denis Villeneuve, after he pulled out of working on the pilot. "Several others were tapped before 'Dune: Prophecy' settled on Ann Foerster who would direct several episodes."