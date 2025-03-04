Jane Austen’s Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector’s Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
Rebecca Romney stumbles upon a 1778 novel by Jane Austen’s favorite author
Shortly after it begins, Rebecca Romney’s first solo work of nonfiction “becomes something of a mystery novel,” said Charlotte Gordon in The Washington Post. By chance, Romney, a rare-books collector, comes upon a 1778 novel by a woman who turns out to have been one of Jane Austen’s favorite authors. Suddenly it occurs to Romney that perhaps her beloved Austen was not, as is often said, the first great female novelist.
A hunt begins. Which women did Austen read? And how good were they? Soon she’s deep in literary history’s wilderness, “eyes peeled, slashing through forests of lies, gleefully knocking experts off their thrones.” Yes, Frances Burney, Ann Radcliffe, and several other Austen forebears had disappeared. But Romney came to love many of their novels, and she “makes us want to read them, too.”
“Each author’s life is, if not stranger than fiction, a story that could make itself at home there,” said Celia McGee in Air Mail. Charlotte Smith married an abusive man when she was 15 and used novel writing to assert her independence. Historian and diarist Hester Thrale Piozzi defiantly carried on a long extramarital affair with the celebrated Samuel Johnson. Crucially, as Romney reviews these women’s work, she “convincingly connects their relevance to Austen’s ability to capture character, her celebrated sense of irony, and her hardheaded yet tender assessment of emotions.” Not all of Romney’s discoveries are new, but her curiosity is contagious, and her account of her hunt doubles as “a very gradual reveal of how Rebecca Romney came to be.”
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Romney’s memoir is indeed “more personal and idiosyncratic than the cozy title might suggest,” said Sadie Stein in The New York Times. In fact, “I was less interested in seeing her hot on the case of the Missing Canon than I was in watching this one reader learning, and thinking, in real time.” Raised in Idaho as a conservative Mormon, Romney pushed back against gender strictures as she matured, and here, her passages on how she overcame internalized misogyny to appreciate romance novels represent passionate criticism at its best. Earlier, when I picked up this seemingly tame book, “I certainly didn’t expect to make so many furious notes in the margins.”
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Space-age living: The race for robot servants
Feature Meta and Apple compete to bring humanoid robots to market
By The Week US Published
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published
-
Why is Trump's cryptocurrency reserve plan putting some economists on edge?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The president has named five cryptocurrencies he wants to see added to a federal stockpile as experts and lawmakers alike warn that the whole project could be a total flop
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published
-
Will Amazon destroy James Bond?
Talking Point Broccoli family yields control of franchise to tech giant, sparking fears of corporate 'Americanisation' of beloved British icon
By The Week UK Published
-
Wine & shallot roast potatoes recipe
The Week Recommends Crispy potatoes have a 'boat-load of flavour'
By The Week UK Published
-
Greg Doran picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends From the 1840s to the 2020s, former artistic director of the RSC lists his most-loved reads
By The Week UK Published
-
Get In: 'cracking read' on Labour's rise to power
The Week Recommends Keir Starmer relegated to 'supporting actor' as book explores the true 'power behind the throne'
By The Week UK Published
-
A Thousand Blows: Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Malachi Kirby star in 'moreish' boxing series
The Week Recommends Entertaining pugilistic period drama from the Peaky Blinders creator
By The Week UK Published
-
Much Ado About Nothing: Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell deliver 'full-on fiery and fleshy' performance
The Week Recommends Jamie Lloyd's adaptation of Shakespeare classic leans on '1990s pop favourites'
By The Week UK Published
-
I'm Still Here: 'superb' drama explores Brazil's military dictatorship
The Week Recommends Fernanda Torres delivers 'phenomenal' performance as mother whose life is shattered by violence in the Oscar-nominated drama
By The Week UK Published