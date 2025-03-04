Jane Austen’s Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector’s Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend

Rebecca Romney stumbles upon a 1778 novel by Jane Austen’s favorite author

Jane Austen
A portrait of English author Jane Austen
(Image credit: Stock Montage / Getty Images)
Shortly after it begins, Rebecca Romney’s first solo work of nonfiction “becomes something of a mystery novel,” said Charlotte Gordon in The Washington Post. By chance, Romney, a rare-books collector, comes upon a 1778 novel by a woman who turns out to have been one of Jane Austen’s favorite authors. Suddenly it occurs to Romney that perhaps her beloved Austen was not, as is often said, the first great female novelist.

A hunt begins. Which women did Austen read? And how good were they? Soon she’s deep in literary history’s wilderness, “eyes peeled, slashing through forests of lies, gleefully knocking experts off their thrones.” Yes, Frances Burney, Ann Radcliffe, and several other Austen forebears had disappeared. But Romney came to love many of their novels, and she “makes us want to read them, too.”

