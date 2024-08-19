A book lover's guide to Bath

Delve into a city of literary landmarks, brimming with bookshops and historic sites

Bath Royal Crescent
Bath is a city that's rich in literary history
By
published

Legend has it that King Bladud, swine herder, ninth King of the Britons and founder of Bath, was the father of Shakespeare's tragic King Lear. His statue now stands near King's Bath, so could the spa waters he discovered in 863 BC, and then built the town around, be endowed with literary sorcery?

Many a fine literary figure has links with Bath. Jacqueline Wilson was born in the city, Jane Austen's parents married here, while two of the author's books are based in the city. Mary Shelley penned chapters of "Frankenstein" here, and other authors such as Charles Dickens, Henry Fielding, Samuel Taylor Coleridge and Anna Sewell made regular visits. 

