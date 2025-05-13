Book reviews: 'Girl on Girl: How Pop Culture Turned a Generation of Women Against Themselves' and 'Notes to John'

The aughts' toxic pop culture and Joan Didion's most private pages

Britney Spears
In music, opinion-free pop idols like Britney Spears replaced outspoken rebels like Madonna.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

'Girl on Girl: How Pop Culture Turned a Generation of Women Against Themselves' by Sophie Gilbert

"If you came of age around the late 1990s and early aughts, prepare to have the balloon string of sentimentality pried from your grip," said Maya Salam in The New York Times. Those years were cruel to American women in ways that warped the culture we live with still, and Atlantic critic Sophie Gilbert appears "intent on snapping Millennials out of any instinct to idealize the decades that shaped us." At the movies, as Gilbert points out, hits like American Pie and The Hangover made sexism a joke. In music, opinion-free pop idols like Britney Spears replaced outspoken rebels like Madonna. Degrading online porn, meanwhile, became ubiquitous, and all these strands contributed to a disdain for women that women themselves were taught to internalize. Gilbert's "blistering, sobering" book connects the dots, revealing "a previously uncharted map."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸