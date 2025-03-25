Book review: ‘Abundance’ and ‘Raising Hare: A Memoir’

The political party of ‘abundance’ and a political adviser befriends a baby hare

Construction workers
In 'Abundance,' Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson say Dems should create a government that promotes the development of housing
‘Abundance’ by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson

The Democrats have a new idea to rally around, and it might just do the party some good, said Henry Grabar in Slate. With their new instant best-seller, Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson have handed the Democrats “a potent political manifesto” that can be boiled down to the single word the authors use as their book title. These two influential journalists argue that Dems should be the party of abundance, creating a government that promotes, rather than hinders, the development of housing, clean-energy solutions, medical innovations, life-enriching AI, and more. Of course, talking about creating a more productive government at a moment when President Trump is tearing government down is “like discussing how you’d like to redecorate your house while your neighbors strip the copper wiring from your walls.” Even so, this book is certain to influence many Democratic leaders, because “its optimism is compelling, even joyous.”

