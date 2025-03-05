5 books to read this March to reset your existence right in time for spring
Another 'Hunger Games' prequel, an eye-opening look at lives of the 'working homeless' and more
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Spring is on its way, a perfect opportunity to refresh your bookshelves. If you are looking for new books to add to your stack(s), March's must-reads include a double helping of nostalgic prequels and a return to fiction by the acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
'Dream Count' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
After more than a decade, the author of "Americanah" returns to fiction, and her latest "feels like a homecoming," said The Associated Press. "Dream Count" follows the stories of four women navigating life during the pandemic. Living between Washington, D.C., and Nigeria, the four women grapple with their personal lives as they seek stability. The Nigerian author's return to long-form fiction "reminds us of the sharp wisdom and sturdy empathy that have made her one of the most celebrated voices in fiction." Her new book succeeds because "every page is suffused with empathy," and "Adichie's voice is as forthright and clarifying as ever." (Mar. 4, $29, Amazon, $32, Knopf)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Stag Dance' by Torrey Peters
Bestselling author Torrey Peters presents a "provocative collection" of three short stories and a novella that "explore what happens when people are forced to hide their gender and sexual identities," Time said. The four works are highly anticipated follow-ups to Peters' critically acclaimed 2021 debut novel "Detransition, Baby." The titular novella tells the story of a group of lumberjacks who plan a dance, leading some of them to volunteer to dance as women. The "series of explosive scenarios" that Peters presents in these four works "explore the complexities of queerness and trans life," said The New York Times. (Mar. 11, $26, Amazon; $28, Random House)
'Sunrise on the Reaping' by Suzanne Collins
Fans of the popular "Hunger Games" series can look forward to a fifth book which will be a prequel like the last "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" was. In her latest book, Suzanne Collins goes back in time to focus on a young Haymitch Abernathy of District 12 as he faces the fiftieth Hunger Games.
The newest book takes readers back to the games that would shape the man who would eventually become Katniss Everdeen's alcohol-dependent mentor. A movie adaptation is already in the works and set to release in late 2026. (Mar. 18, $20, Amazon, $28, Scholastic)
'Elphie' By Gregory Maguire
Speaking of prequels, Gregory Maguire gave us the book that inspired the "Wicked" musical about the college life of the green girl who would become the Wicked Witch of the West. Now, he returns to the land of Oz with another prequel that takes readers back to Elphaba's childhood as "the elder daughter of a fanatical father and a self-involved mother, prone to jealousy but full of hope," said the Times. Tracing Elphie's path from a young child to a student at Shiz University, Maguire "enchants with his whimsical narrative voice and the detailed wonders of the world he's spent so many years playing in," said Publishers Weekly. (Mar. 25, $21, Amazon, $15, William Morrow)
'There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America' by Brian Goldstone
Atlanta Journalist Brian Goldstone explores the lives of the "working homeless", a reality all too common in America. The book follows "five local families through stints of couch-surfing, car-living and squalid extended-stay hotels, all while the adults struggle to hold down jobs," said the Times. Their stories are heartwrenching evidence that no city exists where "a full-time worker earning the local minimum wage can afford a two-bedroom apartment," Goldstone said. (Mar. 25, $30, Amazon, $30, Crown)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Deportation of Haitians in Ohio could cause economic turmoil
The Explainer Temporary protected status (TPS) is set to expire for 500,000 Haitians in August
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'This new reality contradicts one of the chief aims of America's patent system'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 5, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - State of the Union, tariff weather, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Skip southern Utah for the rugged majesty of Grand Junction, Colorado
The Week Recommends Explore mountains and mesas, without the crowds
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Sleep like you are in a gallery at these art-filled hotels
The Week Recommends Prepare to be inspired
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The best body horror movies of the last half-century
The Week Recommends If 'The Substance' piqued your interest, these other films will likely be your speed
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
6 excellent sleeping bags for campers seeking comfort
The Week Recommends Have sweet dreams in these snug bags
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 thought-provoking exhibitions around the US
The Week Recommends Libraries are for more than just checking out books
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Costalegre: a tranquil coastal destination on the Mexican Pacific
The Week Recommends A quieter, less developed take on the luxurious beach life
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Tasty condiments to spice up your life
The Week Recommends From crispy chilli oil to spaghetti dust, these sauces and seasonings are packed with flavour
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Clink glasses and gawk at gorgeous views at these 7 rooftop bars
The Week Recommends Elevate your typical night out
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published