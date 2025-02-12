5 absorbing books to read this February to help you escape the chaos

Bill Gates' first memoir, a Booker prize-nominated book debuts stateside and more

Book covers for &#039;Stone Yard Devotional&#039; by Charlotte Wood, &#039;One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This&#039; by Omar El Akkad, and &#039;Death Takes Me&#039; by Cristina Rivera Garza; trans. by Robin Myers and Sarah Booker
Some internationally acclaimed books are making their stateside debut
(Image credit: Riverhead / Penguin Random House)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

In a world that has become increasingly overwhelming, the allure of escapism through reading is more appealing than ever. Whether you are looking for another world to disappear into or a way to take a deeper look into the chaos of the world, February has a bevy of new books to get into, including a memoir from tech mogul Bill Gates and a deep dive into a tumultuous era of Haitian history.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸