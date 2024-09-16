Kenya's 'epidemic of violence' against female athletes
Murder of Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei spotlights 'trend' of killings and wider culture of domestic abuse
The murder of a Ugandan marathon runner returning from the Paris Olympics has "highlighted a horrifying trend in Kenya", said The Sunday Times.
Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, died of burns last week in Eldoret, western Kenya. Dickson Ndiema, her ex-partner, had "poured petrol over her and set her alight" as she and her young daughters were collecting clothes from a washing line outside her home.
Ndiema was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally setting himself on fire, and has since died from his injuries. But killings of successful female athletes have become "a grimly familiar occurrence" in Kenya.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Prizewinners become prey
Cheptegei, who came 44th in last month's Paris Games and was Uganda's marathon record holder, had bought property and land in the Rift Valley. The region's high altitude and traditional running culture have "helped to produce an army of medal-winning long-distance runners", said the paper.
And women, whose role was "once limited to minding chickens and children", have emerged as "big local breadwinners". They have become "prey for unscrupulous suitors offering themselves as coaches, husbands or both".
"Women today dream of becoming top world athletes and they come home with a lot of money, while Kenyan men dream of exploiting them – they prey on them and their hard-won cash," said former professional runner and coach Godfrey Kiprotich. "It's becoming a norm now in Kenya and it must stop."
"This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to combat gender-based violence in our society, which in recent years has reared its ugly head in elite sporting circles," said Kenya's minister of sport Kipchumba Murkomen.
Cheptegei is at least the third elite female athlete killed by a male partner or ex-partner in Kenya since 2021, in what advocates describe as an "epidemic of gender-based violence", said CBC.
Agnes Tirop, a 25-year-old Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist, was stabbed to death in her home in Iten, Kenya, in 2021. Her husband Ibrahim Rotich was charged with her murder and has pleaded not guilty. He was released on bail last year and is still awaiting trial.
The night before, 27-year-old runner Edith Muthoni was murdered with a machete in Nairobi, and her boyfriend was detained. The following year, Kenyan-born runner Damaris Mutua, 28, who had signed a contract to run for Bahrain, was found strangled in her home in Iten. Her boyfriend, Ethiopian runner Koki Fai, fled and is still wanted for her murder.
"We are failing our women," said Zaina Kombo of Amnesty International Kenya.
Kenya's 'epidemic of femicide'
In Kenya, violence against women extends far beyond the athletic community. This year, thousands of women in cities all over Kenya took part in protests against the "epidemic of femicide", after a series of gruesome murders.
More than 500 cases of femicide were recorded in Kenya between 2016 and 2023, according to Amnesty International, particularly during and since the Covid-19 pandemic. Femicide Count Kenya recorded 152 killings in 2023: the highest since the organisation began tracking femicide in 2018, although the organisation regularly stresses that the true number is likely to be higher.
At least one in three Kenyan women aged 15-49 have suffered physical violence in their lives, according to government data from 2022. For married women, the number was even higher.
Nearly two-thirds of Kenya's female victims are killed by their partners or ex-partners, according to Africa Data Hub, which looked into the deaths of 546 women between 2016 and 2023.
Local rights groups have called on the government to declare femicide a national emergency and define it as a unique crime, distinct from murder, said the BBC. Despite Kenya's already "robust laws against gender-based violence, most perpetrators go unpunished". But commentators in Kenya's "manosphere" have been blaming murdered women for their deaths on social media.
Politicians have also been accused of victim-blaming. Senator Tabitha Mutinda "ignited rage" in February when she suggested that young women were being killed due to an obsession with money and expensive lifestyles, said openDemocracy.
"It's very sad that one of our women leaders has no inkling of what the real issue is or the root cause of violence against women and girls," said Audrey Mugeni, co-founder of Femicide Count Kenya. "She can't lead us with an attitude that enables misogyny and power imbalances."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
7 cocktails for a comforting autumn
The Week Recommends Vodka, rum, brandy, mezcal: The gang's all here
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Texas court allows execution in shaken baby syndrome case
Under the radar The state could be the first to carry out the death penalty for someone convicted due to the diagnosis, despite its controversial applicability
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
How do presidential elections affect the stock market?
The explainer If you are worried, take heart: Market changes in response to what is happening politically are likely to be short-term
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Nevada politician guilty of murdering journalist
Speed Read Robert Telles was found guilty of murdering investigative journalist Jeff German in 2022
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
India doctors' strike: rape and murder of student triggers widespread protests
The Explainer Nationwide outrage at a brutal attack on a female medical student raises familiar problems for country
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Why some Kenyans are sceptical about 'vampire' serial killer
Under the Radar 'Kenya's Ted Bundy' has been linked to dozens of murders, but sceptics have questioned whether he is a scapegoat for the murders of anti-government activists
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Tuscany's idyllic island prison with a waiting list
Under the Radar Europe's last island prison houses 90 inmates and makes wine that sells for $100 a bottle
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK Published
-
Ethiopia's kidnapping epidemic
Under The Radar Political conflict and a 'broken economy' have seen abductions and ransom demands rocket
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Kyle Clifford: crossbow suspect caught near Enfield cemetery
Speed Read The 26-year-old is alleged to have killed the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
The secret hospitals offering criminals new faces in the Philippines
Under The Radar Two clinics suspected of giving plastic surgery to fugitives and scam centre workers expected to be shut down soon
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Iwao Hakamada: Japan's record-breaking death row prisoner
Under the Radar Former boxer spent 46 years condemned to execution but his retrial could clear his name
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published