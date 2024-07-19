Why some Kenyans are sceptical about 'vampire' serial killer

Prosecutors in Kenya say they've arrested a "psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life", with 42 alleged victims, but some have speculated whether the arrest might be an attempt by authorities to cover up the murder of anti-government activists.

'Vampire psychopath'

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, allegedly confessed that he lured in and then killed dozens of women before dumping their remains at a Nairobi quarry, which is used as a rubbish tip by residents of the surrounding Mukuru slums. Detectives, who described Khalusha as "a vampire, a psychopath", said they found several mobile phones, identity cards, a machete, industrial rubber gloves, rolls of Sellotape and nylon sacks similar to those in which the victims were found at the suspect's home.

"It is crystallising that we are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life," said Mohamed Amin, head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The discovery of the bodies has met with "shock and outrage" in Kenya, said The Times, and also made headlines outside the East African country. Indian news outlet Firstpost described the suspect as "Kenya's Ted Bundy", after the US serial killer who raped and murdered dozens of young women and girls during the 1970s.

The arrest is a "shocking development" in a country "wracked by political turmoil" and a "spate of violence against women", said The New York Times. Women have been trying to call attention to a "rising wave of gender-based violence" that is "often perpetrated by male partners and close relatives", it added.

But during Khalusha's first court appearance on Tuesday, John Maina Ndegwa, his lawyer, insisted that his client had been abused by officers and that it was "laughable" to suggest his confession was authentic.

His client has been "subjected to horrendous, inhuman mistreatment so that he can confess to issues which are alien to him", Ndegwa said, before asking whether Khalusha could see a doctor. The court has ruled that police can detain the suspect for another 30 days.

'Plunged into chaos'

Pro-democracy activists have "raised concerns" that, rather than being the victims of a serial killer, the bodies may be linked to the disappearances of people during recent anti-government protests, said The Times.

Kenya has been "plunged into political chaos" by the demonstrations, which started as peaceful rallies by Gen-Z Kenyans against planned tax rises, but have "spiralled" into a wider campaign against President William Ruto.

Police are accused of shooting and killing dozens of civilians during weeks of unrest and in the "latest flashpoint" on Tuesday, officers used tear gas and water cannon on demonstrators in the capital, Nairobi.

A statement signed by human rights groups has urged Kenya's security agencies to "expedite investigations into all reports of enforced disappearance". Many local residents have been "angered" by rumours that the bodies could be those of young protesters abducted by security forces, said Reuters.

Fuelling the rumours are inconsistencies and unanswered questions surrounding the case, not least how "after not apparently suspecting anything for two years the police then made an arrest in less than three days after the discovery of the bodies", said the BBC. The first body was found by searchers hired by the family of a missing woman, and lay just 100m from a police station.

Kenya's independent police watchdog said that it was exploring whether there was "any police involvement in the deaths, or failure to act to prevent" the murders.