Cristina Rivera Garza continues crossing borders into award-winning territories

The prolific Mexican author just won the 2024 Pulitzer for Memoir or Autobiography

Cristina Rivera Garza on a panel at the Guadalajara International Book Fair in 2023
It took Cristina Rivera Garza, 2024's newly minted Pulitzer Prize winner for memoir, 30 years to write the story of her sister's murder. 

The book, "El Invencible Verano de Liliana," was first published in Mexico in 2022 before its debut in the U.S. in 2023 as "Liliana's Invincible Summer: A Sister's Search for Justice." The toggling between — and now accolades in — two different countries is routine for Rivera Garza, a professor and author, poet and critic who has written more than 20 books.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

