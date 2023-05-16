2023 Pulitzer Prize-winning books, in review

The winners and finalists of the 2023 Pulitzer Prizes were announced on May 8, including 19 literary honorees. The Pulitzer judges awarded prizes in the categories of history, biography, memoir, poetry, general nonfiction, and fiction, where two books were declared the winner for the first time in the award's history. Here's a list of the books being recognized this year. Fiction: 'Demon Copperhead' by Barbara Kingsolver and 'Trust' by Hernan Diaz Kingsolver's "Demon Copperhead" is a "masterful recasting" of Charles Dickens's "David Copperfield," centered in Appalachia. The story is narrated by Demon, a young man battling poverty and addiction as he develops his artistic instincts. The Washington Post's book critic, Ron Charles, called "Demon Copperhead" his favorite novel of 2022. Charles described the book as "equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking," Kingsolver didn't "merely reclothed Dickens's characters in modern dress and resettled them in southern Appalachia," Charles wrote. She has "reconceived the story in the fabric of contemporary life." Order here. Skip advert If you're intrigued by fresh contemporary retellings of classics, 2019's "Pride: A Pride & Prejudice Remix" by Ibi Zoboi is another standout in the category. The book takes Jane Austen's classic, centers it around an Afro-Latino family in Brooklyn, and turns it into an examination of the fallout of gentrification. "Trust," Diaz's second novel, tells the story of the fortune of a 20th-century financier and his wife "eccentric, brilliant wife," The New York Times says. Their story is told through four linked narratives written in different literary styles. Each of the book's sections "subverts everything readers think they know about the story, posing questions about the human costs of wealth," the Times adds. The Pulitzer Committee called "Trust" a "complex examination of love and power in a country where capitalism is king." Order here.