John Kenney's 6 favorite books that will break your heart softly

The novelist recommends works by John le Carré, John Kennedy Toole, and more

John Kenney
John Kenney is the author of Truth in Advertising, Love Poems for Married People, and I See You've Called in Dead
(Image credit: Beowulf Sheehan)
Jump to category:
By
published

John Kenney's debut novel, Truth in Advertising, won the 2014 Thurber Prize for American Humor and his Love Poems for Married People was a national best-seller. In his new novel, I See You've Called in Dead, a newspaper hack accidentally publishes his own obituary.

'Someone' by Alice McDermott (2013)

