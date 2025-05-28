Book reviews: 'Melting Point: Family, Memory, and the Search for a Promised Land' and 'No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson'

A promised land in Texas and the takedown of a healthcare giant

Jewish immigrants
Melting Point tells the "history of an imperiled people and their courageous, blinkered, desperate effort to find a place to call home."
(Image credit: Rosenberg Library)
'Melting Point: Family, Memory, and the Search for a Promised Land' by Rachel Cockerell

Melting Point is "a book unlike anything I've ever read," said Kathryn Schulz in The New Yorker. It tells the story of a little-known attempt to build an American homeland for European Jews by encouraging thousands to sail to Galveston, Texas, and it places that endeavor in the context of the broader early-20th-century effort to create a Jewish homeland in Palestine or elsewhere. Because author Rachel Cockerell tells the tale entirely through snippets from primary sources, such as diary entries, newspaper reports, and interview transcripts, the characters and events "feel startlingly present." Besides, "only so vast a chorus of voices could do justice to the larger story: the history of an imperiled people and their courageous, blinkered, desperate effort to find a place to call home."

