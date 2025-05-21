Book reviews: 'Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age' and 'Mark Twain'

Navigating pregnancy in the internet era and an exploration of Mark Twain's private life

A pregnant woman looks are her phone
Amanda Hess "treats digital culture and the internet as it is: a character in our lives"
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By
published

'Second Life: Having a Child in the Digital Age' by Amanda Hess

Amanda Hess is "exceptionally skilled at noticing things worth seeing," said Meghan Cox Gurdon in The Wall Street Journal. In her new book, a hybrid of memoir and social critique, the New York Times critic at large recounts what it's like to experience pregnancy and childbirth in our wired age, and she paints an amusing but unsettling picture. Early in her journey to motherhood, she became so dependent on a menstrual-cycle tracking app that she informed the app she was pregnant even before she told her husband. From there, she was pulled into an online world of mom-fluencers, disturbing Reddit threads, and so many anxiety-inducing ads that she concluded that more brands knew she was expecting than actual people. As the stakes rise in the retelling, Hess handles every detail "with wit, discernment, and candor."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸