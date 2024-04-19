In what states is abortion legal, illegal, and in limbo?

Where American states stand on abortion care

Photo collage of a young woman facing away from the viewer, looking at a map. Behind her, there is a map of the USA with prominent state lines, and an antique engraving of different stages of human embryo development
Without Roe v. Wade, the landscape of American abortion care is in flux
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
published

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, nearly two dozen states have enacted laws that put strict limits on abortion. Some states have taken the extreme step of outlawing abortion at any point and criminalizing the act to penalize people seeking abortions and the health providers who help them. With the 2024 elections looming, abortion rights will be on ballots and in courtrooms across the country. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Abortion Law Abortion Roe V. Wade Supreme Court
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us