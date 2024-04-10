Arizona court reinstates 1864 abortion ban

The law makes all abortions illegal in the state except to save the mother's life

Arizona march for abortion rights
It remains to be seen when or how this law will be enforced
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

Arizona's Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a near-total ban on abortions first enacted in 1864. The law, enforceable again after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, makes all abortions illegal in the state except to save the mother's life.

