SCOTUS greenlights mass DOE firings

The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to further shrink the Education Department

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon at a hearing on Capitol Hill
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon at a hearing on Capitol Hill
What happened

The Supreme Court Monday paved the way for President Donald Trump's administration to conduct mass layoffs across the Department of Education without approval from Congress. The decision lifts a May injunction blocking Trump's executive order aimed at carrying out his campaign promise of closing the department. All three liberal justices dissented.

