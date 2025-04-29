Book reviews: 'Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age' and 'Crumb: A Cartoonist's Life'

How AI is a parasite of humanity and a biography on the godfather of underground comix

Searches author Vauhini Vara, "like many of her readers, is both enchanted by the web and disgusted with the companies that control it."
'Searches: Selfhood in the Digital Age' by Vauhini Vara

Though there's a growing pile of books that critique today's Big Tech overlords, "Searches stands out for emphasizing how they've also shaped our private psychological terrain," said Matteo Wong in The Atlantic. Author Vauhini Vara, a former Wall Street Journal tech reporter who has become a Pulitzer Prize–nominated novelist, came of age as the internet was just beginning to creep into everyday life, and she has woven together her life story and the history of the web as a way of underscoring how integral that technology has become to the very construction of self. "Vara, like many of her readers, is both enchanted by the web and disgusted with the companies that control it." At the same time, she "exposes the fragility of the technology," demonstrating that even AI is still just a parasite of humanity.

