Anne Hillerman's 6 favorite books with Native characters

The author recommends works by Ramona Emerson, Craig Johnson, and more

Anne Hillerman
Anne Hillerman is the author of Shadow of the Solstice and Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Jump to category:
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Anne Hillerman's new novel, Shadow of the Solstice, is her 10th in the best-selling Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito series, which she made her own after the death of her father, Tony Hillerman. Below, she names favorite books that feature Indigenous characters.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸