Book Review: 'Yoko: A Biography' and 'Ghosts of Iron Mountain: The Hoax of the Century, Its Enduring Impact, and What It Reveals About America Today'

The woman who shaped the Beatles and how the hoax of 'Report From Iron Mountain' fueled conspiracy theories

Yoko Ono
Yoko: A Biography "successfully documents Ono's remarkable creative resolve and resilience"
(Image credit: Getty Images)
'Yoko: A Biography' by David Sheff

"The past decade or so has brought a great reassessment of Yoko Ono," said Geoff Edgers in The Washington Post. No longer do Beatles fans blame her for the band's breakup, as they did for decades. Her art has been featured in a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art, and her equally avant-garde music cited as an influence by Lady Gaga, St. Vincent, and David Byrne. David Sheff's new book, the first significant biography of Ono, pushes the re-evaluation further by arguing that Ono's career was more damaged by the couple's famous union than John Lennon's was. After all, her work would have been better appreciated by art critics than mainstream pop culture watchers. Still, "the strength of Sheff's book is simple journalism," in his marshaling facts to tell Ono's life story in full.

