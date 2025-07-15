Book reviews: 'Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream' and 'Desi Arnaz: The Man Who Invented Television'

Private equity and the man who created 'I Love Lucy' get their close-ups

'Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream' by Megan Greenwell

Several years ago, the four ordinary Americans profiled in Megan Greenwell's new book "wanted only to raise their families and contribute to their communities," said Jennifer Szalai in The New York Times. Instead, they became unwitting victims of the private equity industry, their jobs or security sacrificed to the profit imperatives of distant owners that can score wins while destroying the companies they acquire. Greenwell had seen the pattern up close herself in 2019, when she resigned as the editor in chief of Deadspin, an online sports magazine, after one such firm scooped up the outlet's parent company and began running it into the ground. Bad Company is the result of her efforts to understand private equity, and it's "definitely a critical take on the industry." Still, "Greenwell offers stories that are textured, not one-note tales of woe," and she writes about the sector's troubling business model "with potent effect."

