5 books to read this January that will take you on adventures real and imagined

A metafiction about artificial intelligence, a battle over land ownership in the American West and more

Book covers of &#039;Death of the Author&#039; by Nnedi Okorafor, &#039;Witchcraft for Wayward Girls&#039; by Grady Hendrix, and &#039;From These Roots: My Fight with Harvard to Reclaim My Legacy&#039; by Tamara Lanier
Visit very real Montana or a couple of alternative universes
(Image credit: ‎Gollancz / Penguin Random House)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

The year's publishing schedule is off to a great start with various new releases, both fiction and non-fiction. There is a long list of books to look forward to this year, with a few coming out in January. They include a new sci-fi book from Nnedi Okorafor and a new horror from Grady Hendrix.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸