5 books to read this January that will take you on adventures real and imagined
A metafiction about artificial intelligence, a battle over land ownership in the American West and more
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
The year's publishing schedule is off to a great start with various new releases, both fiction and non-fiction. There is a long list of books to look forward to this year, with a few coming out in January. They include a new sci-fi book from Nnedi Okorafor and a new horror from Grady Hendrix.
'Immortal' By Sue Lynn Tan
Sue Lynn Tan returns to the universe of her Celestial Kingdom series with a standalone romantasy that draws on Chinese folklore. The story follows Liyen, a newly crowned ruler who finds herself at the country's helm after her grandfather dies. Determined to end her kingdom's ties to the immortal gods and avenge her grandfather's death, she aligns herself with the God of War. When summoned to the Immortal Realm to pledge her allegiance, she finds herself balancing her plans and a growing attraction to the enigmatic God of War. The fantasy romance "provides all of the beautiful world-building and heart-wrenching emotions" of Tan's previous books, said the Library Journal. "Romantasy and Eastern mythology enthusiasts will find this an excellent entry into the subgenre." (Jan. 7, $32, Amazon)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The Crazies: The Cattleman, the Wind Prospector, and a War Out West' by Amy Gamerman
A modern legal battle over land gets the "David-and-Goliath treatment" in Amy Gamerman's narrative nonfiction book "The Crazies," about "colorful characters in Montana's Crazy Mountains," said The Washington Post. Local ranch owner Rick Jarrett's decision to lease his property to a wind farming company causes tension with his neighbor, a Texas billionaire who "preferred unobstructed views." When Jarrett rejected his buy-out offer, the ensuing lawsuit "kicked off a decades-long battle involving regulators, Native inhabitants, conservationists" and others with interest in "defining land ownership in the American West," said the Post. Gamerman's "lush prose evokes the imprint of the harsh, beautiful landscape on its more hard-bitten inhabitants," said Publisher's Weekly. "It's a captivating saga." (Jan. 7, $30, Amazon)
'Witchcraft for Wayward Girls' by Grady Hendrix
The modern bestselling horror author of "How to Sell a Haunted House" and "The Final Girl Support Group" publishes his latest this month. Set in the 1970s, "Witchcraft for Wayward Girls" bridges horror and fantasy to tell the story of a group of teen girls at a Florida home for unwed mothers. The group discovers dark, powerful magic that helps them reclaim some of their autonomy. "Witchcraft for Wayward Girls" is reminiscent of "Rosemary's Baby" and is based on real-life stories of pregnant, unwed teens. Hendrix told People the book was his "hardest one yet." Like the author's previous work, the story promises to "deliver fresh takes on traditional horror tropes with his signature voice full of humor, heart, jump scares and a bit of a wink," the publisher said to People. (Jan. 14, $30, Amazon)
'Death of the Author' by Nnedi Okorafor
The highly acclaimed science fiction author starts the year with a metafictional book about Zelu, a disabled Nigerian author whose life changes after writing a book about an AI apocalypse. Similar to R.F. Kuang's "Yellowface" but with a "speculative twist," the author "loses control of the narrative" and "life imitates art when the robots do actually rise, with Zelu's novel 'Rusted Robots' offering a new way forward," said Lithub. It is a prescient semi-autobiographical novel that explores both the power of storytelling and our bubbling fears about artificial intelligence. (Jan. 14, $30, Amazon)
'From These Roots: My Fight with Harvard to Reclaim My Legacy' by Tamara Lanier
In her memoir, Tamara Lanier recounts her fight to honor her family's legacy in a story that starts with a promise she made to her mother to record their history. Tracing that lineage led to the discovery that photos of two of her ancestors were being held at a Harvard museum. Her great-great-great grandfather, Renty Taylor, and his daughter Delia were among seven enslaved people depicted in daguerreotypes commissioned in 1850 by a Harvard professor. Lanier began a "battle to take ownership of her family's heritage," and to "question who it is that has the right to own history," said Town and Country. A "stirring first-person account" of "holding powerful institutions responsible for abetting slavery," said Kirkus Reviews. (Jan. 28, $30, Amazon)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
How to map out your financial plan for this year
The Explainer Stay on track to meet your short- and long-term goals
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Codeword: January 8, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Crossword: January 8, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
6 products that will free up your hands for easy-breezy travel
The Week Recommends These practical products will definitely come in handy
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Start your year off right at a serene hotel in the calming desert
The Week Recommends Make a resolution to spend more time in relaxation mode
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this winter
The week recommends The warmth of laughter will get you through the cold months
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
7 new cookbooks for winter cooking projects and edible solace
The Week Recommends 'Tis the season for both big-time cooking endeavors and simple pleasures
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
St. Kitts offers tropical beaches and plenty of history
The Week Recommends This Caribbean island has layers, with opportunities for relaxing and learning
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to celebrate New Year's Eve globally without leaving home
The Week Recommends Stock up on grapes and (safely) set a scarecrow on fire
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 drinks for every winter need possible
The Week Recommends Including a variety of base spirits and a range of temperatures
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Explore new worlds this winter at these enlightening museum exhibitions
The Week Recommends Discover the estrados of Spain and the connection between art and chess in various African countries
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published