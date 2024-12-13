2024 and the rebirth of body horror

In a year of female-focused 'scintillating gore', have horror films gone too far?

Demi Moore The Substance
Demi Moore's star turn in "The Substance" has a 'fleshy nerve' too extreme for some
(Image credit: Christine Tamalet / Universal Studios / MUBI)
By
published

The challenges of modern womanhood are powering a blood-spattered resurgence in one of cinema's goriest genres.

New female-focused "body horror" movies have tackled everything from unrealistic beauty standards to modern clampdowns on reproductive rights, but some cinemagoers are finding it way too much.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

