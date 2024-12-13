5 cozy books to read this December

A deep dive into futurology, a couple of highly anticipated romantasy books and more

Book covers of &#039;The Cure for Women&#039; by Lydia Reeder, &#039;A Century of Tomorrows&#039; by Glenn Adamson, and &#039;Agent Zo: The Untold Story of a Fearless World War II Resistance Fighter&#039; by Clare Mulley
A few of December's best new book releases
(Image credit: ‎St Martin's Press / Bloomsbury Publishing / Simon & Schuster)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

December is typically a slow season for book releases, with publishers aiming to get new books out long before the busy holiday season. Still, there are a few gems to look forward to this month, including a deep dive into futurism and a couple of romantasy options for your TBR.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸