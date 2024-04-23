Nigeria's worsening rate of maternal mortality

Economic crisis is making hospitals unaffordable, with women increasingly not receiving the care they need

Photo collage of a Black woman holding her small child. The child faces away from the camera and reaches for her face. The edges of the image are outlined in photo negative, and in the background there is the flag of Nigeria.
Nearly 20% of all global maternal deaths happen in Nigeria
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

Despite its recent economic woes, Nigeria still boasts Africa's highest GDP – but one of the continent's worst outcomes for pregnant women. 

This discrepancy in the inflation-battered but most populous African nation is also worsening. In 2020, about 82,000 Nigerian women died from pregnancy or childbirth-related complications, including severe haemorrhage, sepsis and unsafe abortions. That number might be "a slight improvement" on the previous year, but it's a marked increase on previous decades, said The Guardian

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

