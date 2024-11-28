Best UK literary festivals of 2025

Book lovers will have plenty of opportunities to meet their favourite authors, and discover new and upcoming writers, at literary festivals across the country next year. Here are some of the top events, large and small.

Morpeth Book Festival, Northumberland

Greater Morpeth Trust and Northumberland Libraries just announced the first headliners of next year's event. Mari Hannah, award-winning crime author, will lead the festival, joined by Alistair Moffat, Gervase Phinn and B. A. Paris, among other national and local authors. The weekend will be filled with lively conversations and community building.

moreinmorpeth.co.uk, 22-23 March

Oxford Literary Festival

The historic university attracts some of the best literary minds and has an impressive yearly schedule of discussion, interviews and speeches. Visitors will can dine in the beautiful college halls alongside festival speakers, attend workshops and watch the presentation of the prestigious Bodley medal for outstanding contributions to the world of books and literature.

oxfordliteraryfestival.org, 29 March-6 April

Stratford Literary Festival, Warwickshire

Stratford hosts not one but two book festivals a year, in the spring and autumn. The most recent festival, last month, included writers such as Jodi Picoult, Ben Macintyre and Anton Du Beke. There were also crafts and interactive events for children.

stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk, 8-11 May and 30 October-2 November

Hay Festival, Powys

One of the world's biggest and best literary festivals takes place in the beautiful small town of Hay-on-Wye, Wales. Each year, over the course of 11 days, more than 300,000 visitors attend the events featuring globally renowned writers, musicians, comedians and poets.

hayfestival.com, 22 May-1 June

Bradford Literature Festival, West Yorkshire

Last year, the Bradford Literature Festival welcomed a record 150,000 guests with 500 events for its 10th anniversary. The 2025 line-up is yet to be announced, but each year a top selection of global authors, musicians and artists come together to inspire festival-goers. A new free education programme is set to be unveiled, offering young artists the opportunity to engage with professionals.

bradfordlitfest.co.uk , 27 June-6 July

Edinburgh International Book Festival

The Scottish capital's book festival is one of the world's leading gatherings of literary minds. Every summer, it brings together top authors to foster debate, challenge perspectives and promote active learning. Last year, the festival included over 500 events, ranging in topic from AI to migration, and featured legendary thinkers such as Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie.

edbookfest.co.uk, 9-24 August

Jane Austen Festival, Bath

2025 will mark 250 years since the birth of Jane Austen. To celebrate, the annual 10-day festival in Bath in honour of the author will be extra special. The full programme is yet to be announced, but there will be at least three Austen-themed balls, a large outdoor "Sense and Sensibility" themed event, and plenty of Regency-era costumes.

janeausten.co.uk, 12-21 September

Marlborough Literature Festival, Wiltshire

Marlborough's literature festival is firmly established in the national literary calendar, returning in 2025 for a 16th year. The picturesque market town is the backdrop for the four-day celebration of the best writing and books, intended for bookworms of all ages. Last year, there were over 40 events, including talks from big-name authors, the signature "Love Books" competition and free activities for children.

marlboroughlitfest.org, 25-28 September

Wigtown Book Festival, Dumfries and Galloway

Officially designated as Scotland's National Book Town, Wigtown, with its population of just 1,000, brings more than 13,000 book lovers to its festival each year. The landscape is stunning and the event balances a cosy hometown feel, beginning the week with fireworks and a hog roast before a sophisticated programme of literary discussion. Events focus on literature, music, theatre, visual arts and food.

wigtownbookfestival.com, 26 September-5 October

Henley Literary Festival, Oxfordshire

Authors will return to Henley-on-Thames in autumn to highlight great literature. Attendees can choose from a selection of conversations, talks, performances and workshops. The 2024 line-up included the likes of Rick Stein, Michael Palin and Julia Donaldson.

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk, 4-12 October

Cheltenham Literature Festival, Gloucestershire

First held in 1949, this annual event from The Times and Sunday Times is the world's longest-running literary festival. The celebration of books welcomes more than 500 speakers and 100,000 visitors each year. From newcomers to legends, the line-up brings together the best voices in literature and entertainment. In 2024, authors included David Nicholls, Ian Rankin, Judi Dench and Lionel Shriver.

cheltenhamfestivals.org, 10-19 October