Knife: Salman Rushdie's 'mesmeric memoir' of brutal attack

The author's account of ordeal which cost him his eye is both 'scary and heartwarming'

Rushdie attending a ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany, where he was awarded the 2023 Peace Prize by the German book trade association
Rushdie attending a ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany, where he was awarded the 2023 Peace Prize by the German book trade association
(Image credit: Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images)
By The Week Staff
published

 When Salman Rushdie attended a literary event in upstate New York on the morning of 12 August 2022, it had been 33 years since the Ayatollah Khomeini’s fatwa for his novel "The Satanic Verses". He writes in his new book that his first thought when he saw a masked man in black clothes running fast towards him was: "So it’s you. Here you are." His second thought was: "Really? It’s been so long. Why now, after all these years?" 

The attacker – a 24-year-old extremist named Hadi Matar who had read just two pages of "The Satanic Verses" – managed to stab him about 15 times before being wrestled to the floor. The attack left Rushdie with a severed right optic nerve, a paralysed left hand and a dozen other serious injuries, said Boyd Tonkin in the Financial Times. Doctors initially believed he wouldn’t survive. But he did, and has now written this "fizzing, galloping memoir" about the ordeal. "Knife" is "not just a candid and fearless book but – against all odds – a defiantly witty one". Despite all Rushdie has endured – the decade spent in hiding from 1989, now this frenzied assault – he has survived, with his sense of humour intact.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine The Week Recommends Salman Rushdie Books
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸