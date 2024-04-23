You Are Here: the new David Nicholls 'past-their-prime' romance
'Midlife disenchantment' gives way to romance for two walkers on a cross-country hike
David Nicholls is a "literary paradox". The "One Day" author has "never won a major book prize, yet retains a virtually critic-proof common touch".
He's popular with readers "because he mines with exquisite intimacy the humdrum aspects of daily life", said The Telegraph, carving out a niche as "a poet of the mundane, like Larkin without the misanthropy".
And "these qualities feel embedded in the DNA" of his sixth novel, "You Are Here".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Two "middle-aged and isolated" would-be lovers meet on a walking weekend in the Lake District, both burdened with the baggage of failed marriages, as well as "massive, unwieldy rucksacks", said The Times.
Marnie and Michael are the only walkers in their group "willing to persevere" with a coast-to-coast walk across northern England following a "series of cancellations, drop-outs and hissy fits about the low-grade towels in provincial hotels".
"You Are Here" shares "many of the winning ingredients" from his other bestsellers: "turbulent holidays, marital troubles, witty conversation, a friendship that might become love, plus fear of the wasted life".
Told in chapters alternating between the protagonists' perspectives, Nicholls "takes equal care with both characters", said the i news site. Most of the "gentle comedy" comes from Marnie, "particularly when she's in the latest B&B on her laptop editing a manuscript for an amusingly erotic thriller ('she looked up a synonym for "girth", sighed and closed the lid')".
Meanwhile, as "a shrewd observer of modern life and love", Nicholls has Michael worrying about how his "main source of communication with his ex is 'through the streaming accounts they still shared, a strangely intimate diary… written in code. Should he worry about the serial killer documentaries?'"
It's the interplay between Marnie and Michael – "the performative banter, the tentative revelations" – that make the book such good company, said The Times. And its protagonists may "start with midlife disenchantment" but along the way they "rediscover romantic feelings they thought they had lost".
However, things generally "move along with an air of inevitability", said The Telegraph, which means that "there's barely any dramatic predicament in which to invest" and so "it all becomes dull". While his characters are "often out of their comfort zone", here Nicholls is "much too firmly in his".
Published on 23 April, Sceptre 320pp £20
David Nicholls is appearing at the Stratford Literary Festival, which runs from 1 to 5 May. Readers of The Week will receive a special discount on festival tickets, simply use the code WKSLF24 when booking. Visit www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.
-
The new powers to stop stalking in the UK
The Explainer Updated guidance could help protect more victims, but public is losing trust in police and battered criminal justice system
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Criminal trail?'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Grindr 'shared user HIV status' with ad firms, lawsuit claims
Speed Read LGBTQ dating app accused of breaching UK data protection laws in case filed at London's High Court
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
The best dog-friendly hotels around the UK
The Week Recommends Take a break with your four-legged friend in accommodation that offers you both a warm welcome
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
5 ways to help the environment while on vacation
The Week Recommends An afternoon of planting trees could be the best part of your trip
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Olive oil: alternatives for the 'liquid gold'
The Week Recommends As the price of this store cupboard staple has rocketed, we look at ways to save and other oils to use for cooking
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Fall into the groove at these delightful record stores
The Week Recommends Each one strikes its own chord
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The true story of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
In depth The writer's fall from grace with his high-flying socialite friends in 1960s Manhattan is captured in a new Disney+ series
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
6 scenic white-water rafting destinations to get your heart racing
The Week Recommends Have a rip-roaring time on the water
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Fallout: one of the 'most faithful – and best – video game adaptations'
The Week Recommends This 'genre-bending' new Amazon series is set in a post-apocalyptic wilderness where survivors shelter below ground
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
What to know when planning an awe-inspiring hike on the Inca Trail
The Week Recommends Peru's most famous trail leads to Machu Picchu
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published