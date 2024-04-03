'Applejuiceification': the illusion of choice?

Shoppers have been surprised to discover the high percentage of apple juice in many soft drinks and smoothies

Photo collage of several bottles of different juices. In the middle, there is a vintage illustration of a red apple with a cheeky grin, winking.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

First there was inflation, then shrinkflation and now there is "applejuiceification", after shoppers were surprised to discover the high percentage of apple juice in many soft drinks and smoothies.

Last week, a social media user posted the percentage of apple juice in a range of popular drinks, none of which mention apple juice prominently in their names.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Sugar Tiktok Apples
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us