'Airport theory': has the viral TikTok trend gone too far?

Airline passengers are arriving later for their flights – but travel experts warn against trying it

Man looking at departing flight in distress
TikTok has been flooded with videos of people charging through airports to minimise their waiting time
(Image credit: Cunaplus_M.Faba / iStock / Getty Images)
By
published

'Airport theory' is the increasingly popular trend of arriving at an airport close to flight departure times. It is "shaking up air travel" after gaining "tens of millions of views on TikTok", said Newsweek.

Airlines have warned against the tactic but many social media users are promoting it because it "limits passengers' wasted time by streamlining the airport experience".

