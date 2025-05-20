The ins and outs of experiencing the best of travel by Amtrak

Riding the rails is one of the best ways to see the United States. Yes, Amtrak is a beleaguered institution. But these trains are able to go where cars often can't, gliding by spectacular scenery in remote reaches of the country. All this while giving passengers the freedom and space to move around. Patience is necessary when traveling by train, as is a spirit of adventure. This guide will turn you into a rail expert.

Advantages of train travel…

Seeing fields of wildflowers is one benefit of taking the train (Image credit: Amtrak)

No need to arrive at the airport three hours early or double-check that your carry-on items are TSA compliant. And because someone else is driving, the views are yours for the gawking.



You will meander "alongside deserts, forests, mountains, rivers; through coal plants, suburban backyards, cornfields and the occasional Big American City," The Washington Post said. The observation car, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, is "where the magic happens," and after watching the vistas whiz by, you can get out at one of the stops to stretch your legs and poke around near the station.

…and a few drawbacks

Amtrak trains, like flights, can be delayed or canceled (Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images)

Train travel is a lot slower than flying. You take off from Los Angeles and land in New York City about six hours later, while it's three days by train — as long as there are no delays. There is no true transcontinental route on Amtrak; if you want to go from coast to coast you will need to switch trains at least once. On overnight journeys, it can be difficult to sleep in a coach seat, as you can hear "neighbors' conversations at all hours of the night."

Seating and room options

Roomettes are cozy compartments for one or two passengers (Image credit: Amtrak)

Amtrak has three different seating classes: coach, business and first. Coach is "roomy and comfortable" for most travelers, with the seats offering "generous dimensions," Condé Nast Traveler said. Business seats are "more spacious," with extra legroom and a fold-down footrest, and passengers receive one free non-alcoholic beverage. In both classes, there are outlets, picture windows and "plenty" of storage space for luggage. The Acela, which runs from Boston to Washington, D.C., only has business and first classes.

Private rooms ensure long-distance journeys are more comfortable. Roomettes have two seats that turn into beds, with access to a restroom and shower in the car, while bedrooms have twice the space, plus a sofa, a sink, toilet and shower. Passengers in private accommodations receive lounge access at select train stations and complimentary meals. There are also family rooms and accessible accommodations. On longer journeys, all riders have access to the observation car, dining car and café car; passengers can bring their own food on board as well.

The most picturesque routes

The Adirondack route is especially lovely when the trees start changing color (Image credit: Amtrak)

The Coast Starlight between Los Angeles and Seattle is a winner for water views. Find a seat in the observation car and soak up the "panoramic views of waves crashing along the majestic Pacific Ocean coastline," Afar said. The California Zephyr between San Francisco and Chicago reminds riders of the country's "astounding geographical diversity," including the "endless plains" in Nebraska, "red-rock canyons" of Utah and Nevada's "pristine" deserts.

The Adirondack is a route that leaves U.S. borders, departing New York City in the morning and chugging into Montreal come nightfall. During autumn, the trees "put on their fiery autumnal best," but every season is a stunner. The Southwest Chief trek between Chicago and Los Angeles is just as colorful, with passengers enjoying "wondrous desert sunsets" in New Mexico that "turn the skies sherbet orange."

When to buy tickets

Passengers can access the observation car on any fare type (Image credit: Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images)

The best time to purchase Amtrak tickets is a few months before your journey, "especially if you're reserving a room in a sleeper car," National Geographic said. The early bird also gets the best deal, as Amtrak uses dynamic pricing and the cheapest tickets sell first.

Fares vary, based on the time and day of travel, and you can expect higher prices around holidays and peak travel times. Discounts are available for seniors (10%), military personnel and families (10%), veterans (10%), students (15%) and children (50% for kids 2 to 12 years old). The USA Rail pass offers savings and flexibility, for $500. The ticket lets you take 10 rides in coach during a 30-day period to any of Amtrak's destinations.