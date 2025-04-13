The Canadian: taking a sleeper train across Canada

Unique and unforgettable way to see this 'vast and varied' landscape

Rocky Mountaineer train traveling through the Rocky Mountains with luxury dining on board
The Canadian: majestic views and "remarkable" fellow travellers
By
published

The journey by train across Canada from Toronto in the east to Vancouver on the west coast is a wonderful way to see this vast and varied land, and if you can, do it on The Canadian, said Ruaridh Nicoll in the Financial Times.

With its "silvery" 1950s carriages and domed viewing cars, this sleeper train is an "atomic dream" on rails. But despite its splendid appearance, it is an ordinary service, with seats-only carriages in economy class. A "working train" making its way through "wild land", it travels at an average speed of 30mph, and allows stops between stations if requested in advance. Locals hop on and off along the way (sometimes at lakes for kayaking in the summer), and the whole trip takes 97 hours – making it the longest passenger rail journey by duration outside Russia. The construction of the transcontinental railways in Canada from 1871 helped unite the new confederation, and allayed fears that the US might annex its prairies, "on the pretext of bringing order" to a region on which lawless veterans of the American Civil War were increasingly encroaching.

