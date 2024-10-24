The Rocky Mountaineer: experiencing Canada's rugged wilderness

Embrace slow travel on a luxurious train journey through the Rockies

Rocky Mountaineer
Being in the presence of the Canadian Rockies is an awe-inspiring, exhilarating business
(Image credit: Rocky Mountaineer)
As our Rocky Mountaineer train winds through the spectacular scenery, I fall into chatting with the woman standing next to me on the open-air platform between carriages. She tells me she has been on this journey many, many times. When I ask her why, she gestures towards the mighty Rocky Mountains that surround us and replies: "Just look around. This never gets old."

She's right. Like the Alps on amphetamines, being in the presence of the Canadian Rockies is an awe-inspiring, exhilarating business. The colours are off the charts, too. The summits are coated with attractive striations of snow that make the mountains look like giant liquorice allsorts. The trees have terrific names as well – I particularly like the Trembling Aspen. This is a truly epic, widescreen landscape designed to put us fundamentally unimportant humans in our place.

James Rampton
