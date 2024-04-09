Best night trains in Europe

Long-distance train travel is having a moment it seems. Whether the appeal is the old-school romance of being rocked to sleep on the rails, perhaps waking up in another country, concerns about climate change and the carbon footprint of flying, or a desire to experience slow travel and take in more of your surroundings on your journey, a sleeper train offers the perfect combination of travel and accommodation in one.

Taking a night train across Europe "is an exceptionally convenient, efficient and budget-friendly way to explore the region", said Rail Europe. That's because the price of your ticket also covers the cost of a night's accommodation. "So take the money you would have spent on a hotel and add another leg onto your trip or splurge at your next destination."

Here are some of Europe's best night train journeys.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

London to Venice

The Venice Simplon Orient Express is the "grand dame of sleeper trains", said The Times. Since being immortalised by Agatha Christie it's "become the byword for yesteryear elegance", as "one of the few surviving chariots of the golden age of travel". Luxe to the max, its interiors feature "wood panelling and lush drapes, antique lamps and art deco mirrors, and a Bar Car with live music". If money is no object, "splash out on one of the six grand suites for marble en suites, butler service and as much champagne as you can glug". Nowadays, you travel from London Victoria "aboard the luxury private Belmond British Pullman" to Paris, before joining the Orient Express for the overnight leg to Venice.

Find out more: belmond.com

Trondheim to Bodo

"Under normal circumstances, the jaw-dropping views offered by any Norwegian rail journey would make a night train a wasted opportunity," said Lonely Planet. However, travel this 430-mile route into the Arctic Circle in summer and "you needn't miss anything – the sun will hardly set". This means you can "enjoy views of woodland, lakes, mountains and tundra at any time of the night", said The Times. In winter it "looks like an understudy for the Polar Express" as it "snakes past pine forests laden with snow". And between September and March there's the chance of seeing the northern lights.

Find out more: sj.no

Brussels to Prague

The European Sleeper leaves Brussels Midi station at around 7.20pm and pulls into Prague just before 11am, "perfect timing for passengers to enjoy lunch and a stroll around the Czech capital before checking into a hotel", said CN Traveller. This route is an extension of the Brussels to Berlin service and "it's an ideal starting point for UK-based travelers looking to snooze their way deeper into Europe", said Lonely Planet, "since there's no need in Brussels to change stations (as in Paris)".

Find out more: europeansleeper.eu

Paris to Vienna

The French capital is "gradually restoring its reputation as a hub for overnight services", said The Times, with plans for multiple routes from 2025. For now, try the Nightjet from Gare de l'Est, a short walk from Eurostar's Gare du Nord, to Vienna. With "perhaps the most perfect timings of any overnight sleeper, leaving mid-evening and arriving just before elevenses", there's plenty of time to "savour this cross-section of Europe". In the evening, you're "traversing Champagne country to Strasbourg", then "sashaying along the Danube from Salzburg in the morning, with a big chunk of Germany in between".

Find out more: nightjet.com

Milan to Palermo

"Long and skinny", Italy is "ideal for train travel", said The Telegraph. And it's "still quite an odyssey" to leave Milan, "one of Europe's grandest railway palaces" and "go all the way to the toe of the boot and cross over to Sicily". This represents "the chance to ride a train and a boat at the same time", said The Times. After leaving the northern capital in the evening, and "heading south through the hours of darkness" it's time to enjoy "coffee and a croissant in your cabin" while "admiring the coastal views". The train is "shunted on to a special ferry" to cross the Strait of Messina to Sicily, and you'll reach Palermo late that afternoon.

Find out more: trenitalia.com

Zurich to Zagreb

Crossing five countries in around 15 hours, this is "one of Europe's most scenic routes", said Lonely Planet. It is particularly "worth taking" in summer, as it passes through Austria and Slovenia – "both countries where you're hard-pressed to find an unattractive railway line". The train leaves Zurich at 7.40pm and, next morning, "be sure to wake up before 8am", said The New Zealand Herald, "as the last section between Ljubljana and Zagreb, when the train snakes alongside the Sava River, is one of the most picturesque".

Find out more: nightjet.com

London-Scotland

One of the UK's two sleepers, both of which "have recently benefited from major upgrades" that "many see as a vote of confidence in the country's overnight services", said Lonely Planet. Departing from London Euston, the "legendary" Caledonian Sleeper heads north "via a series of carriage shuffles unnoticed by the snoozing passenger, reaches Edinburgh, Inverness, Aberdeen, Fort William and points in between". On a moonlight night you can expect "sweeping views of stately castles and remote Highland wilderness", said The Times. These new trains "provide proper 21st-century comforts" including Wi-Fi, room service and complimentary sleep kits. Accommodation options include en-suite double cabins, twin bunks and "comfort seats". And in the morning "the menu features everything from porridge to a cooked full Highland breakfast".

Find out more: sleeper.scot