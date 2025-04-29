Escape to the Scottish countryside at Dunkeld House Hotel

Roam, revive and relax at this luxury hotel in a wooded riverside Perthshire estate

The white exterior of Dunkeld House Hotel on a summer day
Picture-perfect setting: Dunkeld House Hotel sits in 280 acres of woodland
(Image credit: Dunkeld House Hotel)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The staff at Dunkeld House Hotel in Scotland know how to greet guests well: with a dram of whisky and a smile.

And it's a welcome I thoroughly appreciated, after taking planes, trains and automobiles (oh, and a tram) to get to this gorgeous country house hotel, just outside the picturesque Perthshire town of Dunkeld.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸